Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

