Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

