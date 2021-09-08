Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 101,840 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,840 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.73% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

