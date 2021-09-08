Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 103,628 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,628 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.73% of Cellectis worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

