Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,351 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Magna International worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

