Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,131 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 65.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

