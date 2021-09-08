Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,353 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Schrödinger worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $2,765,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $431,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,238 shares of company stock worth $56,680,575 in the last 90 days.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

