Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,661 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

ADM stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

