Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 366,874 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.