Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 383,452 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383,452 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.67 and its 200-day moving average is $265.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

