Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 53,653 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,653 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Accolade worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 185,955 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Accolade by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

