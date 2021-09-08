Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,712 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

