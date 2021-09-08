Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 77,084 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,177 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77,084 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $661.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

