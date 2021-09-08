Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,351 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.83% of Calyxt worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Calyxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

