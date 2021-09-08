Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,330 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

