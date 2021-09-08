Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,622 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

