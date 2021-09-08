Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,679 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 150.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

