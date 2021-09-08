Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $28.40 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,403,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.78% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

