Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,316,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.11% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $52,686,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

monday.com stock opened at $380.61 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

