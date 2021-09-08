Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 244,363 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,188,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.