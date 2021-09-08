Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NTR stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

