Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Magna International worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

