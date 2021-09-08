Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184,809 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Raven Industries worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAVN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAVN shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

