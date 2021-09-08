Nimiq Market Capitalization Reaches $34.33 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $983,807.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.03 or 0.07597969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.11 or 0.01443535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00392653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00127705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.09 or 0.00587477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00560620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00338733 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,914,740,285 coins and its circulating supply is 8,253,240,285 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

