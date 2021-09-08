Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

