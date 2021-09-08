Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

