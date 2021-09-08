Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,050,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,559 shares of company stock worth $60,457,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $294.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $299.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

