Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

