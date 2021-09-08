Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.