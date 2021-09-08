Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

