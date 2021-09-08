Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 98,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.