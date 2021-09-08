Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

