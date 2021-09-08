Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 656.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,838,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

