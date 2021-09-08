Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,663 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $421.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

