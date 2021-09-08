Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

