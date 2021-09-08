Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

