Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,695 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

