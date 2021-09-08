NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $223,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

