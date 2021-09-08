NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0205

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. NIX has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $17,847.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.