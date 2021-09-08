Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,110,445. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

