Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,300 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

MGP stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

