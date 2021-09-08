Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Novavax by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

