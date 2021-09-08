Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $441,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.