Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $382.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $389.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.