Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

