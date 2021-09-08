Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

