Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 318,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 787,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,079 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHO. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.