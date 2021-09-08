Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of NETSTREIT worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $462,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,628.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

