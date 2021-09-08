Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,857 shares of company stock worth $26,053,020 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

