Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 129.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 105.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

BG opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

